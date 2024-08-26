Arsenal handed transfer lifeline after record deal falls through: report

After taking the Premier League title race to the final day last season, Arsenal began the summer not needing to perform major surgery on their playing squad.

The signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori has been the club’s main acquisition so far this summer, while the club are also closing in a move for Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The Gunners are not especially known as a selling club, with the club’s record sale still the 2017 £35million deal that took Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, although the deal that saw Emile Smith Rowe leave for Fulham last month could rise up to £34million if add-ons are achieved.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

Arsenal had looked set to seal another big exit last week, amid reports that Eddie Nketiah was set to join Nottingham Forest in a deal that could have been worth up to £35million, only for the deal to fall apart at a late stage.

The one-time England international has been an unused substitute for the Gunners in their two Premier League games so far this season, but amid his struggle for first-team minutes, he could now have another potential exit route available.

The Mail report that Crystal Palace have reignited their previous interest in the 25-year-old and have offered a season-long loan move with an obligation to purchase him next summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is clear that Nketiah will need to move on if he is to get regular first-team football and the Gunners should use the opportunity to bank some funds that will box off the Merino deal. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior and Reiss Nelson are also on the periphery at the Emirates and should the right bids come in, could this free up enough funds for a last-gasp big-name striker move?

Nketiah is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

More Arsenal stories

Quiz! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?

Arsenal on the verge of agreeing record club sale: report

Arsenal could make transfer u-turn amid six-team chase: report