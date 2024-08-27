Arsenal to replace Eddie Nketiah with proven striker in cut-price deal: report

Arsenal are looking to replace outgoing centre-forward Eddie Nketiah this summer, and have settled on a proven Englishman.

The Athletic is reporting that Arsenal are set to accept an offer worth £25m from Crystal Palace for the 25-year-old, providing Mikel Arteta with more money for the final few days of the transfer window.

Nketiah's departure does leave the team light in forward areas, so it seems Arsenal's priority is to add another No.9 before the deadline on Friday.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final few days of the window, with the Englishman seen as a suitable replacement for Nketiah.

With just a year left on his contract at Everton, Calvert-Lewin is available in a cut-price transfer. The report adds that the 27-year-old has no intention of putting pen to paper for a longer deal, too, peaking Arsenal's interest.

The Gunners will face competition from Chelsea and Newcastle for Calvert-Lewin, though, with both sides also keen on adding him to their squads. While Everton valued him at £40m earlier this window, it is expected a lower offer would likely see the Toffees accept.

Transfermarkt values Calvert-Lewin at £18.5m, which is a suitable price for a striker that would provide good backup and support to Mikel Arteta's side. Indeed, he wouldn't come into the team expecting to start, but could prove an important figure as Arsenal look to challenge in multiple competitions this term.

Calvert-Lewin is a decent goalscorer, too, having bagged 54 goals in 216 Premier League appearances for Everton. While not amazing, that record is impressive when considering his time on Merseyside has often been in a team battling to stay in the English top flight.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal signing Calvert-Lewin does make sense this summer, with the English striker able to add depth to the squad following Nketiah's departure. He'll also add another dimension to the team, providing Arteta with more options when looking to chase a game or see a match out.

