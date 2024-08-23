Ademola Lookman ready to reject Arsenal as preferred move takes significant step: report

Ademola Lookman is reportedly ready to ignore Arsenal’s interest in his services as he hopes to secure a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

PSG’s interest in Lookman emerged earlier this week, with Les Parisiens reportedly keen to bring in the Atalanta winger as their replacement for Kylian Mbappe following his move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Nigerian international enjoyed a sensational season in Italy last term, capping off a 17-goal and 10-assist season by scoring a hat-trick in Atalanta’s Europa League final triumph over the otherwise invincible Bayer Leverkusen.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

PSG 'agree terms' with Ademola Lookman but deal not close to completion yet as Arsenal watch on

The 26 year old’s ascent to impressive form has attracted reports of transfer interest from across Europe, with Arsenal and Liverpool also claimed to have been eyeing up moves for his services.

However, Munich-based journalist Florian Plettenberg writes that Lookman is keen to join PSG and that a verbal agreement about his personal terms has been reached ahead of a potential move.

Plettenberg adds that PSG and Atalanta are still yet to agree terms, however, and that Arsenal are waiting in the wings to make a move should it all fall apart in PSG’s hands like a day-old croissant.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🚨🆕 Ademola #Lookman has reached a total verbal agreement with Paris Saint-Germain ✔️26 y/o versatile striker wants to join #PSG with immediate effect. Paris in direct contact with Atalanta Bergamo but negotiations about a permanent deal currently stalling. ⚠️ @Arsenal,… pic.twitter.com/mUOFjOY0CsAugust 22, 2024

Lookman came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic before moving to Everton as a teenager in 2017, but was never able to establish himself at Goodison Park and joined RB Leipzig first on loan and then later in a permanent move.

The forward had a similar story in Germany, coming back to the Premier League on loan at Fulham and Leicester City before being sold to Atalanta in 2022. Lookman has well and truly kicked on in Bergamo, winning the club’s player of the year in both of his campaigns for the side.

Lookman has always had obvious potential but had been unable to live up to it prior to his Atalanta move. At 26 years old and with momentum behind him, the forward could be ready to re-announce himself at Premier League level.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal agree midfield exit, ahead of Mikel Merino signing: report

Liverpool want to hijack Arsenal transfer for Spaniard: report

Champion League football in the Arctic Circle? Sub-zero temperatures and less than two hours of daylight may await Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa or Arsenal (again)