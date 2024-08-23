Ademola Lookman ready to reject Arsenal as preferred move takes significant step: report

By
published

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, but face rival interest from PSG

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman has enjoyed a career revival at Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman is reportedly ready to ignore Arsenal’s interest in his services as he hopes to secure a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

PSG’s interest in Lookman emerged earlier this week, with Les Parisiens reportedly keen to bring in the Atalanta winger as their replacement for Kylian Mbappe following his move to Real Madrid this summer.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.