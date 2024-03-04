Arsenal to begin talks with key midfielder, as plans for next season start: report

Arsenal are to start talks with a midfield general, as Mikel Arteta looks to sort the future of his side.

The Gunners are currently in a three-horse race for the Premier League title and facing Sheffield United tonight away from home. Despite this, there has been talk of new signings for the summer already, and who Arteta could target to improve his team.

A striker has long been touted, while defensive cover may be on the agenda. But a midfielder who can partner Declan Rice longterm is said to be one of the most positions in the Gunners' starting XI.

Jorginho has been tasked with the job in the biggest games this season – and now, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that the Italian is to sit down with Arsenal over the coming weeks to discuss his future and whether he remains at the club beyond his current contract expiration date of this summer.

“Arsenal will speak to Jorginho’s agent in the next weeks, there will be conversations about his contract,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Jorginho’s agent confirms that Arsenal will have their priority, he’d be happy to stay at the club but of course we have to see how these conversations will go.”

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, has recently told Calciomercato that his client is wanted by three clubs in his native Italy.

The 32-year-old is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.

