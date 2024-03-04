Arsenal lining up sensational move for €100m EFL Player of the Year: report

Arsenal are looking to move for a superstar striker who's blasted his way through the Football League, in their bid to address issues in attack.

The Gunners have the best defence of anyone in the Premier League this season but have been criticised all campaign in front of goal. Gabriel Jesus's continued absences have hampered Mikel Arteta's side, with Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz providing the spark in the box of late.

But while Arsenal are on a good run, there is still the understanding that a more conventional No.9 is needed, with one unlikely star valued at €100 million touted for the Premier League move he craves.

TodoFichajes has claimed that Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres is a serious target for the Gunners, just days after the Mail said that the Swede is on a four-man shortlist.

Gyokeres has exploded in Portuguese football under Ruben Amorim, after making the move from beaten play-off finalists of last season, Coventry City. The forward was named as FourFourTwo's EFL Player of the Year last season, revealing that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day.

“We will see when that is,” the Swedish striker said when asked about moving to the top tier of English football last year. “I have goals for myself that I want to achieve in my career and I’ll see where I am at the end of the campaign, so it depends.”

Viktor Gyokeres was outstanding during his time at Coventry (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season.”

The 25-year-old is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt.

