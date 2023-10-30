Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger on Mikel Arteta strategy: 'It's a lack of clarity...that doesn't work'

Legendary former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has questioned current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's policy of rotating his goalkeepers.

Aaron Ramsdale began the season between the sticks for Arsenal but his since lost his place to summer signing David Raya.

Raya has started the Gunners' last nine Premier and Champions League games, with Ramsdale's only appearance since mid-September coming in a Carabao Cup Round Three win away to Brentford, who Raya left to join Arsenal on loan in August.

Mikel Arteta was signed by Arsene Wenger (Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Raya's season-long loan contains the option to buy next summer, but it seems that Arteta has yet to make a decision on who he sees as his long-term number one.

The Spaniard has insisted that he will rotate his compatriot and Ramsdale as he sees fit – an approach Wenger does not like, telling beIN Sports: "I don’t believe in rotating goalkeeper; it’s a lack of clarity of the hierarchy.

"That doesn’t work unless the hierarchy exists until you say, ‘Look, it’s two or three bad performances and now it’s a change and I give a chance to the other one’. The hierarchy has to be clear."

David Raya (left) is keeping Aaron Ramsdale out of the Arsenal team as things stand (Image credit: Alamy)

Since being dropped, Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in 2024.

Chelsea are said to be keen on the England international, amid doubts over their own summer arrival in goal: Robert Sanchez.

Ramsdale, 25, joined Arsenal from Sheffield United two years ago in a deal worth up to £30m – which would make him the Gunners' most expensive 'keeper of all time.

