Arsenal legend singles out three players for improvement ahead of Man Utd clash

Arsenal will be hoping to close the gap on runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, as they take on Manchester United this evening.

Mikel Arteta - ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - oversaw a dominant victory over West Ham United just days ago, with Bukayo Saka in fine form by registering two assists and netting the final goal in the victory.

With Ruben Amorim's new-look Red Devils next up, one Gunners legend believes there is room for improvement having singled out three players who need to bring more to the side.

Ian Wright says three Arsenal players must do more against Manchester United

Ian Wright has singled out three Arsenal players for improvement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previewing the clash on Optus Sport’s The Kelly & Wrighty Show, ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright shared his opinion on how he sees the contest playing out.

"With Manchester United and as good as it is for them at the minute, beating Ipswich and Everton, Amorim will know this is a different kettle of fish with Arsenal. It’s a game Arsenal have to win. I think it’s a free hit for Manchester United with their improvement.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will be hoping to extend his unbeaten run (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I do believe against Ipswich and Everton that Manchester United had a lot of the ball and they looked different with the ball, they had a lot of it. It’s going to be interesting to see what they look like without the ball against Arsenal, out of possession. If that kicks in then they’re going to be a problem."

Divulging further, Wright singled out three Arsenal players who he believed needed to put on a show in order to earn the trust of both the supporters and manager Arteta during a busy period.

"For Martinelli, Jesus and Sterling, I think this is a really big moment at this stage of the season for them to step up if called upon to deliver something. They have to," he added.

"What needs to happen, at different stages of the season if they’re called upon, they have to do it. They have to do it because for us to catch Liverpool and probably try and get away from Chelsea, the way they’re going, we’re going to need something else.

"The main thing for us, after the first XI, it’s the people that come in to contribute. That’s what it’s gonna have to be."

In FourFourTwo's view, Wrighty is correct to say there is more pressure on the hosts given they go into the clash as favourites. Manchester United are also without key men Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez, so expectations are a lot lower.

The Gunners clash with Amorim's side in the Premier League kicks off at 20:15 GMT and will be shown live on Amazon Prime Sport.