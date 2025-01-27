Arsenal make surprise Premier League star their number one transfer target: report
Injury concerns mean Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be forced to act before the February 3 deadline
Arsenal have solidified their plans to sign a brand-new forward before the January window slams shut.
Mikel Arteta's side have a heavy end of the season to come and are still involved on three fronts which include the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League. But injuries to key men Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have halted their hopes for success as the Spaniard battles for solutions to his problems.
Having been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen already this month, details have now emerged of their pursuit for another forward who boasts bags of Premier League quality.
Arsenal are PUSHING to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves this month
As explained by UOL, the Gunners want to go toe-to-toe with Nottingham Forest in their bid to sign Cunha. A market value of £60 million has been touted as the required fee to lure him away from Molineux.
Cunha, 25, has enjoyed a strong campaign despite his side's lowly league position and despite their attempts to extend his stay, it looks inevtiable that the Brazil international will now leave the club either in the summer or during the January window.
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is said to have had a coming together with Cunha after the forward failed to acknowledge the travelling support in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea.
Pereira has since been asked about the January interest in the former Atletico Madrid man and says he will not be going anywhere this month.
“He knows what I want from him, we had a conversation and it’s sorted. He’s ready to help the team,” he told reporters earlier today. “Any bids? “I don’t know, he’s my player and he’s not for sale. He’s committed to us,” Pereira added. "He’s never asked to leave the club, he wants to help the team, he wants to be with us."
Tottenham and Chelsea are also thought to be interested in Cunha but for now it looks like either Nottingham Forest or Arsenal present the most attraction proposition to the Wolves man.
In FourFourTwo's view, it looks like a matter of time now before Cunha moves away from Wolves and we feel a summer move to Arsenal could be on the cards. Champions League football will be the biggest lure and we feel the Brazil star could be the type of player Arteta looks to go after.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
