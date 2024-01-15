Arsenal could launch astonishing move for 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo' in huge striker opportunity: report

Arsenal could take advantage of the stars aligning – to enable them to sign a player dubbed 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo'.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new goalscorer following disappointing returns from a number of forwards at the Emirates Stadium this season. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz have underwhelmed at centre-forward, with Bukayo Saka top-scoring in the Premier League with just six strikes.

Money may be tight this month with Financial Fair Play concerns to consider, meaning that manager Mikel Arteta may have to be lucky or creative to find himself the perfect striker. With one deal, fans may wonder if he could have to be both.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's unlikely top scorer this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Express, the perfect chance to snare Goncalo Ramos has come up this month, with the Portuguese struggling to get game-time this season.

The Portuguese – who has drawn comparisons with countryman CR7 ever since he netted a sensational hat-trick at the 2022 World Cup – moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica over the summer, initially on loan with a mandatory buy clause attached. Ramos hasn't seen much action, however, playing second-fiddle to the all-French frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele.

While Arsenal won't have to take on PSG's loan obligation until the end of the season – the French champions confirmed in November that they'd activated the buy clause early – the Gunners could still sign the young striker on until the end of the season to offer the kind of game time that he is currently missing out on at Les Parisiens.

Goncalo Ramos could answer Arsenal's questions up front (Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Ramos has started eight league games for PSG and just once in the Champions League – but wouldn't be guaranteed to start much more for Mikel Arteta, needing time to adapt to the Basque boss's style of play and having to compete for places with older forwards.

The 22-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million.

