Why Arsenal WILL face Atletico Madrid man, following ban after Liverpool game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is preparing to face up to Diego Simeone when Atletico Madrid visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Argentinian boss brings plenty of emotion to the big occasion, as he proved in Los Rojiblancos’ last visit to England, to face Liverpool at Anfield.

That meeting ended in a stoppage-time winner from Virgil van Dijk, followed shortly after by a red card for Simeone.

Diego Simeone will be in the dugout in Atletico Madrid’s trip to face Arsenal

Diego Simeone received a UEFA ban in his last visit to England in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition manager was, understandably, not best pleased with that ending, and reacted angrily when taunted by fans in the home stand, before being dragged away and red-carded.

He will, however, be making his UEFA Champions League return on Tuesday, against Arsenal.

More angles of Diego Simeone's exchange with the Liverpool fans that led to his red card 🍿📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/C3Ruz9tBvqSeptember 17, 2025

That’s because the ban that comes along with the red card lasts for one UEFA fixtures, and was served by Simeone in his side’s last outing in the competition against Frankfurt.

Arteta was asked about his rival in his pre-match press conference and expressed admiration and understanding for his peer in what is a stressful, highly emotional job.

“We are there living it with high emotions and it is difficult to control,” the Arsenal boss admitted. “We get really emotional, and we start to run with our players and celebrate goals.

“It is something natural, and it has to be understood in a respectful way. From my experience over the years, I try to be a little bit calm, but there are moments when it is not easy.

“Simeone is someone that I look up to, and [I] learn from him in many situations, and what is, for me, outstanding is his passion.”

Mikel Arteta moved to defend his counterpart Diego Simeone in his pre-match press conference (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Tuesday’s game will see two outwardly emotional coaches on the touchline, regardless of how complimentary they are before or after the game.

That will bring with it high tension, which is precisely what makes the Champions League box office, but that passion should be confined to the pitch, and not bleed out into clashing with paying supporters.

Simeone will hopefully understand that, now that he has served his touchline ban. Arsenal next face Atletico Madrid, when Champions League action returns this week.