Martin Odegaard issues injury update as Arsenal issues mount up ahead of Spurs clash

Martin Odegaard has been sidelined since the start of October

For domestic managers, the international break is a time to cross your fingers and hope all of your players return from playing for their country unscathed.

That’s certainly been the case for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who has his side sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, four points clear of Manchester City, despite dealing with a significant injury list.

The Spaniard was handed a further double injury blow during the current break as two key players were sidelined, but there did appear to be better news regarding another of his main stars.

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard’s last appearance in an Arsenal shirt was a 30-minute stint against West Ham on October 4, with the Norwegian forced off with a knee issue in what had already been a testing campaign for the 26-year-old on the injury front.

Odegaad had initially been ruled out until the current international break, but linked up with his international team-mates during the current round of fixtures. Norway knew that a win over Italy at the San Siro on Sunday evening would seal their first World Cup spot since 1998 and duly delivered, thrashing the Azzurri 4-1.

Mikel Arteta has seen two more players added to his injury list during the international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the match, Odegaard spoke to Norwegian broadcaster TV2. “The World Cup is one of the biggest things there is,” he said. “It’s a dream I’ve had since I was little. To play for the national team and to play in the championships.

“I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been through a lot of tough downs. There have been some playoffs, there have been a lot of tough moments. So, it’s great to be standing where we are now.”

The topic quickly turned to Odegaard’s fitness and he was able to give Arteta some much-needed good news.

“It’s moving forward,” he added. “Today’s match came a little too early … But it’s starting to look better, so I will hopefully be back soon”

Arsenal return to action at the weekend with a north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, which is quickly followed by a Champions League tie against Bayern Munich and then a trip across London to fellow title hopefuls Chelsea and Arteta will be hoping to call on his skipper following his lengthy absence.

Riccardo Calafiori withdrew from Italy's squad this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta will also be bracing himself to find out the severity of Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury after the centre-back limped off during Brazil’s victory over Senegal on Saturday, while his fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori was withdrawn from Italy duty due to a hip injury.

Elsewhere, summer signing Viktor Gyokeres missed out on Sweden duty after he suffered a hamstring injury against Burnley on November 1 and fellow forward Gabriel Jesus is still stepping up his recovery following almost a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Kai Havertz has not played since the opening weekend of the season due to a knee injury but looks to be closing in on a return, as is Noni Madueke, who has spent two months out, also with a knee issue, and both could be available for the visit of Spurs.