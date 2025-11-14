Arsenal star's 'difficult' face-to-face conversation with Mikel Arteta revealed, with player asking to leave

An Arsenal star has revealed his “difficult” conversation with manager Mikel Arteta, where he asked to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had one of the busiest summers in their history this year, bringing in eight new players in the form of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Christian Norgaard, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie.

Such depth has aided Arteta early in the season – but with a much bigger squad comes selection headaches and players asking to leave.

Arsenal star asked Mikel Arteta to leave “face to face”

But despite the influx of new faces, the Gunners struggled to recoup much money for those heading in the opposite direction.

Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu were all released, as modest fees were collected for the permanent exits of Nuno Tavares, Marquinhos and Albert Sambi Lokonga – but with five more first-teamers leaving on loans, there's hope that Arsenal could collect future transfer fees for a handful of fringe players.

Mikel Arteta didn't see too many stars leave this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of which is Jakub Kiwior, who left for Porto in the dying embers of the window in a deal that will see the Primeira Liga giants confirm his transfer next summer – and now, the Pole has been speaking about his decision to go to Portugal.

“The coach emphasised how big the club was and wished me luck,” Kiwior said in an interview with Laczy Nas Pilka in his native Poland, when asked about his last talk with Arteta.

“The earlier conversation, when I asked for the loan, was more difficult. I’d never done this before, but I felt the time had come to speak with him face-to-face. He understood me and supported me.”

Kiwior was mostly used as a backup during his time in North London, filling in at left-back during the 2023/24 season before getting a chance in his favoured centre-back spot last term when Gabriel suffered an injury towards the end of the season.

The 25-year-old was excellent for the Gunners and put in two dominant performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League – but with Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and even Myles Lewis-Skelly higher in the pecking order, Kiwior has confirmed that his decision to leave England was based on his minutes.

“As for Arsenal and Porto, league-wise, it might seem like a step back, but club-wise, it’s absolutely not,” he added.

Jakub Kiwior is now at Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)

“At Porto, I have what I lacked in London: regular playing time. I feel great here.”

Kiwior has started well in Portugal, while Arsenal brought in Hincapie as a replacement on a loan that can triggered next summer into a permanent deal.

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur after the international break when Premier League action resumes.