Arsenal need to 'stay humble' after Manchester United win – Bukayo Saka

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has urged the Gunners to 'stay humble' after their impressive comeback win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Saka scored a spectacular goal to level the game at 2-2 in the second half as Arsenal came back for the second time and Eddie Nketiah netted a late winner to seal an important 3-2 win for Mikel Arteta's men.

Sunday's victory sees the Gunners rack up 50 points after just 19 games, meaning they are better off even than the Invincibles were at this point of the season.

"That's really significant," Saka told Sky Sports after the game. "It's something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble.

"It's only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly."

Arsenal faced a nervous wait to see whether Nketiah's winner would count after a lengthy VAR check for a possible offside.

"I saw (Lisandro) Martinez next to me so I thought I was onside but when you see that purple screen come up, your heart always goes a bit," the striker told Sky Sports.

"You could see how much we wanted to win and how bad we wanted it for ourselves and our fans. We kept pushing and thankfully we found the goal."