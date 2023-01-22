Arsenal FIVE points better off than Invincibles at halfway mark of season
The Gunners took another big step towards the Premier League title by dramatically winning a 3-2 thriller with Manchester United
Arsenal (opens in new tab) have reached the halfway mark of their Premier League title push five points better off than the legendary Invincibles of 2003/04.
Under Arsene Wenger, they were the last Gunners side to deliver the Premier League title – but Mikel Arteta's current crop look well on course to end the wait for top-flight crown number 14, following Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United (opens in new tab) at the Emirates Stadium.
Eddie Nketiah's brace – including a 90th-minute winner – either side of a spectacular Bukayo Saka strike – means that after 19 games, Arsenal top the table with 50 points, five more than reigning champions Manchester City (opens in new tab) with a game in hand.
By comparison, the Invincibles trailed Manchester United by a point at the same stage. They eventually won the title by 11 points from Chelsea (opens in new tab) – without losing a single match, of course.
This Arsenal won't emulate that history-making team – they suffered their sole league defeat of the season so far in September's reverse fixture against United – but they're well on course to smash their overall points total.
The Invincibles picked up 45 points in both halves of their triumphant campaign; if Arteta's young squad – the youngest in the league – collect 50 or more points from their final 19 fixtures, they'll become just the second team in Premier League history to hit the 100-point mark (after Man City in 2017/18).
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
