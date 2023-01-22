Arsenal FIVE points better off than Invincibles at halfway mark of season

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have reached the halfway mark of their Premier League title push five points better off than the legendary Invincibles of 2003/04.

Under Arsene Wenger, they were the last Gunners side to deliver the Premier League title – but Mikel Arteta's current crop look well on course to end the wait for top-flight crown number 14, following Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United (opens in new tab) at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah's brace – including a 90th-minute winner – either side of a spectacular Bukayo Saka strike – means that after 19 games, Arsenal top the table with 50 points, five more than reigning champions Manchester City (opens in new tab) with a game in hand.

By comparison, the Invincibles trailed Manchester United by a point at the same stage. They eventually won the title by 11 points from Chelsea (opens in new tab) – without losing a single match, of course.

This Arsenal won't emulate that history-making team – they suffered their sole league defeat of the season so far in September's reverse fixture against United – but they're well on course to smash their overall points total.

The Invincibles picked up 45 points in both halves of their triumphant campaign; if Arteta's young squad – the youngest in the league – collect 50 or more points from their final 19 fixtures, they'll become just the second team in Premier League history to hit the 100-point mark (after Man City in 2017/18).