Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta convinces Newcastle cult hero to join

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ‘seduced’ a cult hero of Newcastle fans to join the Gunners.

That's a transfer twist emerging, as the north London outfit look to sort their squad ahead of another season challenging at the top. Arsenal came within a whisker of the title last term and are believed to be on the hunt for new signings in several positions, as Arteta and Co. go on the charm offensive.

And now, sporting director Edu Gaspar, according to multiple new reports, just needs to agree terms with one transfer target, with Arteta putting in the groundwork of convincing the player of the project he's building in N5.

Mikel Arteta has done all the hard work on one signing already (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport have both claimed via Sport Witness that Arteta has told Real Sociedad superstar Mikel Merino that he has ”big plans” for him, convincing him to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The move would be seen as a big twist in another saga – as Arsenal have long been tracking the Spain international's club-mate, Martin Zubimendi. Arteta has the Basque connection, however, as a fellow native of the region who has also played for the San Sebastian outfit.

Merino is still beloved by a section of Newcastle United fans, who never wanted the schemer to leave the northeast – and the interest certainly tallies with a recent report from the Athletic, who said that “Arsenal are leaning towards adding a No.6 rather than a No.8, as they feel there are more attractive options in the market.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's hard to know just how concrete these links are. While Zubimendi has long been linked with the Gunners, this pivot towards Merino seems to have come straight out of the blue.

Mikel Merino is reportedly wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: PA)

What's for certain, however, is that Merino would suit Arsenal down to a tee. The 28-year-old is a natural fit for possession progression in midfield and as a left-footer, he offers angles of passing that Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli cannot from that side.

Merino is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

