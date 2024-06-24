Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta convinces Newcastle cult hero to join

By
published

Arsenal are moving for a player beloved by Newcastle United fans, as Mikel Arteta seduces the star ahead of move

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with the Newcastle United badge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ‘seduced’ a cult hero of Newcastle fans to join the Gunners. 

That's a transfer twist emerging, as the north London outfit look to sort their squad ahead of another season challenging at the top. Arsenal came within a whisker of the title last term and are believed to be on the hunt for new signings in several positions, as Arteta and Co. go on the charm offensive. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 