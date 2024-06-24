Arsenal in for huge Joshua Kimmich move, following reports of 'agreement': report

Arsenal are closing in on a move for Euro 2024 star Joshua Kimmich, following reports of an agreement for the versatile superstar.

Kimmich has had a difficult year at Bayern Munich, with Die Roten surrendering a first title in over a decade and the 29-year-old seeing his role change within Thomas Tuchel's side. After wowing as a right-back in Bavaria, Kimmich was converted into a full-time midfielder – but was last season moved back to his original full-back berth by Tuchel, who didn't believe he could play in the centre of the pitch.

As long ago as last summer, German outlet Kicker claimed that the former RB Leipzig man was considered expendable by Bayern – who have since hired Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

Vincent Kompany is in charge at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, HITC have claimed that Arsenal are well in the mix to sign Kimmich – who scored the all-important goal to knock them out of the Champions League last term.

This follows Fichajes in Spain reporting earlier this year that an agreement had already been struck between the German international and the north London outfit, presumably in terms of a contract agreement, should a price be agreed between the two clubs.

Kimmich would allow the Gunners to sign a midfield progressor to slot alongside Declan Rice, though the German could also function as a right-back in place of Ben White.

In FourFourTwo's view, the move would take Arsenal up a level tactically and technically, with Kimmich outstandingly experienced and versatile. Mikel Arteta would be able to field a side that relied on Kimmich and Jurrien Timber in either full-back role, both of whom can play in the first and second lines of buildup, making the Gunners harder to press and even more flexible playing out from the back.

Arsenal may have found Declan Rice's perfect partner in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

The're just one sticking point to a deal that makes us suspect that it's still a long shot: the 89-cap German is being coveted by half of Europe. Arsenal are not ones to be dragged into bidding wars unless they are leading the charge – so may choose to pass on Kimmich for a more natural defender, if they are to improve their buildup with another versatile operator.

Kimmich is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

