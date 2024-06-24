Leandro Trossard's dad blasts Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco in astonishing comments

Leandro Trossard's father has hit out at Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco after his son was left on the bench for their latest Euro 2024 clash with Romania.

Trossard started Belgium's opening game at the tournament - a 1-0 shock defeat against Slovakia - but was named as a substitute from the start during their most recent victory over Edward Iordanescu's side.

Despite featuring for the final 30 minutes, as goals from Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne ensured Tedesco's men returned to winning ways, Trossard's dad has expressed his discontent with the current Belgium boss.

"Leandro is criticised, but he was moved from one position to another, it’s difficult to keep a guideline in your game in these conditions," he told Belgian outlet, De Morgen. "I don’t think Tedesco is a good coach for Belgium, even if he doesn’t have the stubbornness of Roberto Martinez."

After performing well for Arsenal this season, Trossard's performances earned him a well-deserved spot on the plan to Euro 2024. The 29-year-old will be hoping to make a return to the starting XI for Belgium's final group game against Ukraine, with his nation now needing to avoid defeat to secure progression to the knockout stages of the tournament.

The shortcomings of forward Romelu Lukaku in front of goal have also been heavily criticised, with the Chelsea forward failing to score despite having the ball in the net three times across Belgium's first two games thus far.

Fellow Premier League star De Bruyne was happy his side finally got off the mark insisting there is a feeling of unison in the camp at present. "We knew what needed to do," he told the media after Belgium's 2-0 victory.

"We came for the win otherwise we knew we were going home. That was the most important thing. Anything I could do to help get us on the right track that's great. The chances we did create paid off. We had shots off target and shots saved but what's important is that getting in those situations."

Belgium now need just a point to help secure their passage to the next round (Image credit: Getty Images)

