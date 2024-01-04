Arsenal and adidas announce third chapter of anti-knife campaign No More Red

Arsenal and adidas have launched a third chapter of the 'No More Red' campaign

Arsenal and adidas have launched the third chapter of their 'No More Red' campaign.

The north London club are working with adidas to help keep young people in the local community safe from knife crime and youth violence.

The initiative began in January 2022 and Arsenal have now announced a third chapter which will see the men's first team wear a No More Red, all-white kit during Sunday's FA Cup game against Liverpool.

The women's side will also wear the jerseys when they face Watford in the FA Cup on January 14.

The club has also launched a No More Red community t-shirt, which has been inspired by the enthusiasm from fans and the local community to support the campaign.

It will be available for sale from Arsenal stores, with proceeds donated to the No More Red charity partners.

Arsenal will wear the all-white kit against Liverpool this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nellie Rose created the t-shirt after taking part in one of the No More Red Social Action Projects, which will continue this year.

Indeed, Arsenal and adidas have vowed to build on the work already done by No More Red in 2024.

The two organisations have pledged to invest in safe places for youngsters to play football, with a third refurbished community pitch set to open at Mayville Estate.

Local champions will be recognised and rewarded for their work in the community, while the volunteer incentive scheme will continue.

"No More Red provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe," said Freddie Hudson, who works as the head of Arsenal in the Community.

