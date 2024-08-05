Arsenal offer €25m for Brazilian teen sensation report

After the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, there are very few gaps left to fill in the Arsenal squad.

The lack of a natural goalscorer stands out, particularly if Eddie Nketiah is moved on, and the arrival of a midfielder like Mikel Merino remains a possibility.

But Mikel Arteta has viable options in both areas of the pitch so the club's focus is likely to shift towards young prospects instead, as reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein.

VIDEO Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Tommy Setford, a promising 18-year-old goalkeeper, arrived from Ajax last month and will initially form part of the Under-21s squad.

According to Internacional TimeLine, Arsenal are now eager to pursue a deal for attacking midfielder Gabriel Carvalho, which could be worth €25m plus bonuses.

The Brazilian wonderkid signed his first contract with Internacional last August and made his debut in June at the age of just 16.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with Gabriel Martinelli (Image credit: Aaron Chown)

Arsenal already have a sizeable Brazilian contingent in the form of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, with Marquinhos currently on loan to Fluminense.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar, who joined Arsenal from Corinthians in 2001, has considerable knowledge of the transfer market in his homeland and sees Carvalho as a potential star.

Even if a deal is struck for the youngster, he would likely remain at Internacional to continue his development and gain more experience before moving to England.

