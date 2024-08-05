Arsenal 'certain' to sign superstar, after transfer development: report
Arsenal are closing in on a big summer signing to lead Mikel Arteta's next title charge
Arsenal are back in the UK ahead of the new season. Now, the Gunners poised to bring in a new superstar, as Mikel Arteta shapes his squad ahead of the new season.
Only two new stars have moved to the Emirates Stadium thus far, in the form of David Raya's permanent transfer from Brentford and Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Sales have taken precedent in recent weeks instead.
Beloved fan favourite Emile Smith Rowe has departed, with Eddie Nketiah expected next. But as significant space in the squad opens up, it looks like Arsenal's outgoing stars could pave the way for a big new buy.
Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa has described Mikel Merino's transfer to Arsenal as “a certain thing”. This correlates with Mundo Deportivo stating on Sunday that the Real Sociedad star has “opted” for Arsenal over Barcelona.
Merino has been linked with a move to N5 since the end of the Euros. After winning the competition with Spain, he emerged as a major target to strengthen Arteta's midfield, with the Gunners boss looking to raid his former club, La Real, to give Declan Rice the perfect partner in the centre of the park.
VIDEO Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw
As a left-footed No.8 able to play deeper, Merino is a prolific duel-winner who offers a more natural option in midfield than Kai Havertz and a more physical alternative to Jorginho. The Spaniard signed for Real Sociedad following the Basque side taking advantage of a low release clause in place while at Newcastle United – and has impressed massively in his time back in La Liga.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be one of Arteta's smartest-ever transfers. Merino is precisely the profile he's looking for, able to knit the midfield together – and at 28, he offers experience as a superstar in his prime.
This is a deal that should be tied up imminently. Arsenal are likely to have Merino for their first game of the season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 17.
Transfermarkt currently values the 28-year-old at €50 million. His contract expires next summer.
