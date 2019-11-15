Arsenal are interested in signing £26m rated Orel Mangala - report

Arsenal's season hasn't quite panned out how many fans hoped following a busy summer in terms of transfer activity.

The Gunners signed six new players in the summer window, including their club record-breaking purchase of Nicholas Pepe for £72m.

But it was defenders that Arsenal fans were most satisfied to see come in, albeit their £30m capture of William Saliba saw the player return to Saint-Etienne on loan.

However, Unai Emery is now under ever-growing pressure as Arsenal find themselves sixth in the Premier League table and nine points off the Champions League places.

Despite the club's board issuing a public statement backing their head coach, it's believed Emery doesn't have long to turn things around.

According to German outlet HLN (via the Express), Arsenal will start by further strengthening in defence and are interested in VfB Stuttgart's Orel Mangala.

The 21-year-old has played 11 games for Stuttgart in Germany's second tier this season.

Magala has also featured prominently for Belgium's under-21 side and is attracting interest from across Europe.

Lyon, Marseille, Lille and Roma are also interested in the young centre-back, who started life in Anderlecht's academy and also passed through Borussia Dortmund's youth set-up.

Mangala is reported to be valued at £26m, such is his projected potential to hold his own in Europe's top leagues.

Arsenal are thought to view Mangala as a possible partner for William Saliba when the latter returns to the club for the start of next season.

If a deal were to be done in January, Mangala would also offer an added defensive option to an Arsenal side that's currently leaking goals.

