Arsenal reach agreement for Spanish wonderkid: report

Arsenal have reached an agreement to complete their third signing of the January transfer window.

The table toppers had a tough start to the winter window with priority target Mykhaylo Mudryk opting to join Chelsea for an eye-watering £88 million over the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar reacted fast, however, bringing in Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fraction of the fee.

Having completed a move for Spezia centre-back Jakub Kiwior, too, Arteta is eyeing even more defensive cover, as he aims to fight on three fronts in the second half of the season.

Leandro Trossard made his Arsenal debut in the 3-2 win against Manchester United (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

The Athletic (opens in new tab) has reported that both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have agreed deals for Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid.

The 18-year-old has impressed this season but was left out of the starting line-up (opens in new tab) for the weekend's fixture against Atletico Madrid with a transfer imminent. Having been described as a midfielder playing a full-back, there are clear comparisons to Oleksandr Zinchenko (opens in new tab).

Arsenal currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as options at right-back but both are considered more natural centre-backs. The latter replaced the former at the weekend for the Gunners in the win against Manchester United – but Arteta would no doubt like another option to call upon who functions more similarly to Zinchenko on the opposite flank.

If Arsenal had an option at right-back who could function more like the Ukrainian, the door would then be open for Kieran Tierney to perhaps force himself back into the starting line-up as a more orthodox left-back.

Ivan Fresneda is a target for both Arsenal and Dortmund (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal's only other right-back option, Cedric Soares, appears to be on the move to Fulham (opens in new tab).

Fresneda is valued at just €1m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

