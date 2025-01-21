Arsenal receive clearest indication yet that Alexander Isak deal is ON: report

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak.

The Gunners have held a long-term interest in the Sweden international, but valuations far north of £100million, plus Newcastle’s strong performance in the league, make it a difficult move to pull off.

But the Magpies’ moves in the transfer market may have just supplied Arsenal the encouragement they need to try and get the Isak deal over the line.

Newcastle United’s Victor Gyokeres approach provides boost to Arsenal

Newcastle lining up an approach for Victor Gyokeres will provide plenty of encouragement for Arsenal's Isak pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from FootballTransfers, Newcastle have recently held fresh talks with Sporting CP striker Victor Gyokeres, following approaches last month.

It is thought that the discussion is primarily driven by a fear of losing Isak, but if the Magpies already have a ready-made replacement lined up, it makes them much more likely to consider sanctioning an exit for the striker.

Gyokeres has a mind-blowing 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Sporting so far this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Gyokeres reportedly has a €100 million release clause in his contract, but it is widely believed that the Portuguese club would deal at a lower price than that, meaning that if Isak’s valuation of over £100m is met, the sale would fund Gyokeres and leave a considerable sum left over for additions.

A report by L’Equipe suggests that Arsenal have considered Gyokeres themselves, but given the Gunners are chasing the title in the short term, the Premier League-proven quality of Isak would surely be the more attractive option.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Isak currently has 17 goals from 24 appearances in all competitions this season and would address the striker-sized hole in Arsenal’s attack, a gap which Kai Havertz has not quite filled, and the injured Gabriel Jesus can no longer fill immediately.

Despite the Newcastle man having a contract running until 2028, the club’s advances towards Gyokeres signal clearly that an Isak sale is not completely off the table.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal need to move decisively to get this one over the line, regardless of cost, while Newcastle feel they have a suitable replacement lined up.

The north London side’s lack of an out-and-out striker is evidently the missing ingredient at Emirates Stadium, with top-level talent throughout the rest of the squad.

With Manchester City having an uncharacteristic wobble and no team looking unstoppable, this could be Arsenal’s chance to close the six-point gap to Liverpool and land that league title that has eluded them for so many years.