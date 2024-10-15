Arsenal reject fresh transfer offer for out-of-favour star: report

Arsenal have snubbed a transfer offer for one of their currently out-of-favour stars.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a strong start to the new Premier League campaign, winning five of their opening seven games. An entertaining 2-2 draw with Manchester City was full of drama, as the division's top two look likely to go toe-to-toe once again this term.

Having brought in Riccardo Calafiori and Raheem Sterling this summer, the Gunners are looking to pip last season's champions in a bid to end their 20-year wait for a top-flight title. One player has already been linked with an early exit, with his game time so far limited under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal reject Palmeiras' approach for Gabriel Jesus as Mikel Arteta still sees him playing a key role

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sports Witness, Gabriel Jesus has been the subject of interest from Brazilian side Palmeiras. Arsenal have snubbed attempts for the 27-year-old to return to his homeland, citing the need for him to remain focused ahead of what could be a pivotal campaign.

It was previously reported that Palmeiras were planning a bold move to bring Jesus back to the club where he began his professional career, ahead of the new Club World Cup.

Jesus has 64 caps to his name for Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City back in 2022 and continues to play a somewhat important role for Arteta at the Emirates. He has, however, started just three games this season, with perhaps his impact more appreciated from the bench.

The Brazilian even filled in at left-back against his former side in the 2-2 draw back in September, before John Stones' injury-time equaliser shot a dagger through the hearts of Arsenal's players and supporters.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The first feeling when I saw him [this summer], it was something different. I could sense it," Arteta said when asked about Jesus' role. "The energy was different. The way he looks is different. The way he moves is different… he looks good.

"Now it's a question of finding the consistency and doing it consistently and doing it in any context, any situation, any day, every three days, for 90 minutes, for 30 minutes, for 70 minutes. OK – what are you able to produce in those circumstances? But he looks good."

VIDEO How Arsenal's 10 Men Nearly Pulled Off The Impossible Against Man City

In FourFourTwo's view, Jesus looks like a key squad player for Arsenal this season. Should an injury occur to Kai Havertz or even Bukayo Saka, it is likely that the 27-year-old would be able to step up and occupy a position in the Gunners' frontline.

With Eddie Nketiah also now a Crystal Palace player, chances are the former Manchester City man will have more opportunities to shine, he just needs that little bit of luck to rediscover his best form.