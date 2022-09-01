Arsenal report: Gunners dealt blow as club told they must spend more than £20m on Brazilian starlet

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Danilo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a late target for the Gunners, as they seek to bolster their squad before the summer transfer window closes for business at 11pm on Thursday.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny having suffered injuries in quick succession, Arsenal (opens in new tab) are set to go back into the market for a midfielder.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal's technical director Edu has had Danilo, who plies his trade for Palmeiras in the top flight of the Brazilian game, on his radar for some time.

But according to Goal (opens in new tab), the Gunners' offer of £20m will not be sufficient to prise the Salvador-born starlet away from the Allianz Parque at this time.

Today's best deals on new Arsenal shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Danilo's contract contains a release clause of £86.3m, but Palmeiras know they will not be able to attract a bid of that amount for a player who remains uncapped at senior level and is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

However, they believe he is worth more than £20m and could use rumoured interest from AC Milan (opens in new tab) to drive up the price, as the reigning Italian champions consider entering the race before Serie A's transfer deadline of 4pm.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mikel Arteta's side remain top of the Premier League table (opens in new tab) after goals from Brazilian pair Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus earned them a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa (opens in new tab) at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have won all five of their matches so far this season, making this their best start to a top-flight campaign since 2004/05, when Arsene Wenger's side went on to finish as runners-up behind a Chelsea (opens in new tab) team managed by Jose Mourinho.

The Gunners will return to action against Manchester United (opens in new tab) on Sunday afternoon, as Arteta's men seek to avenge a 3-2 defeat by the Red Devils at Old Trafford last season.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are still looking for the “mystery winger” to complete their squad, while a midfielder has also been touted.

After Nicolas Pepe left the Gunners for more minutes on loan at Nice, manager Mikel Arteta declared a desire to “add firepower” , though he cannot guarantee a new player will come in. The Gunners have interest in Pedro Neto , as well as a Ukrainian wonderkid .