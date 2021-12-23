Arsenal report: Gunners have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plan in order to avoid Mesut Ozil repeat

Arsenal are desperate to avoid a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Gabon international has not featured for the Gunners since December 6 after a disciplinary breach.

The striker was censured for returning home late from an authorised trip to France to see his mother.

As well as being left out of the matchday squad for Arsenal's last four matches, Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy.

Mikel Arteta has decided to take a tough stance despite the forward's status as the club's best-paid player.

According to football.london, Aubameyang is weighing up his future as he considers a January exit.

Arsenal are open to letting him leave next month and hope to receive offers from clubs around Europe.

Aubameyang would welcome the opportunity to return to Ligue 1 so he can be closer to his mother.

He also speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, so the chance to play in La Liga or Serie A might appeal to him.

Arsenal have reached out to AC Milan and Juventus in a bid to drum up interest, while PSG and Barcelona have been linked with the 32-year-old in the past.

The Gunners are willing to subsidise a loan deal as no club on the continent would be willing to pay 100 per cent of Aubameyang's £350,000-a-week wages.

Arsenal would prefer to get the striker off the books as quickly as possible after failing to secure a quick exit for Ozil.

The former Germany international was left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads last term, but he remained at the club until January.

Ozil departed on a permanent basis at the start of 2021, when he had only six months remaining on his contract.

Aubameyang's deal runs for another 18 months, though, so a departure on loan is most likely.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

FEATURE Revealed! The perfect Christmas film to watch for fans of all 20 Premier League clubs

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar