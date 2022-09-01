Arsenal report: Gunners launch shock bid for Aston Villa midfielder

Arsenal have made a surprise bid for an Aston Villa star.

That's according to Deadline Day reports that say that the Gunners are still on the hunt for more players – and with Mikel Arteta's squad a little light in midfield, the Spaniard would like cover.

Thomas Partey is said to be out for a while through injury, with Mohamed Elneny, his trusted deputy, also apparently missing for a considerable amount of time. Last night against Villa, Lokonga was entrusted as the No.6, putting in a solid display and earning plaudits.

Albert Sambi Lokonga of Arsenal tracks Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa. (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

But beyond that, the north Londoners are light in that area of the field. Academy star Matt Smith was drafted in to fill a spot on the bench, as the only other midfielder capable filling that position.

Arteta is therefore looking to Villa goalscorer from last night, Douglas Luiz, as a potential option to cover the No.6 role, according to Sky Sports News' (opens in new tab) transfer expert Lyall Thomas (opens in new tab).

"Arsenal have made a bid for Douglas Luiz in the last few moments. That’s the player they are going for on Deadline Day. Wolves ruled out the sale of Pedro Neto last week and it appears Arsenal prefer the profile of Luiz to Youri Tielemans at the moment."

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa celebrates scoring from a corner against Arsenal with Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara. (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Luiz worked with Mikel Arteta, since the pair of them both came from Manchester City earlier in their respective careers. The Brazilian started on the bench against the Gunners but scored from his second touch, directly from a corner.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £34 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

