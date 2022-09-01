Transfer deadline day news, live: All the latest Premier League moves and rumours

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty) Newcastle in for Tielemans Leicester are bottom of the Premier League, they haven't won a game, and they have done exactly naff-all in the transfer window. Yesterday, they finally lost Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £70m, and speculation is ramping up around Youri Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract. Arsenal have long been linked with a move, there have been whispers about him being on Liverpool's radar, and now Newcastle are purportedly interested, amid reports around a "mystery club" – the type of vague story that really gets FourFourTwo going. A mystery club, you say? Boca Juniors? Maccabi Haifa? A baseball bat covered in question marks? The possibilities are endless!

"Haven't Chelsea had a lot of high-profile forwards in recent seasons?" FFT hears you ask. "What happened to them?" Well, dear exposition enabler, FourFourTwo is glad you asked. It took Romelu Lukaku just two minutes (count them: one, two) to get off the mark on his return for Inter on the first day of the season, while Timo Werner nabbed three goals (count them: one, two, three) on his return for RB Leipzig at the weekend. Timo Werner scored a hat-trick and assisted one in RB Leizpig's 8-0 win over Teutonia Ottensen! Chelsea fans, look away now! 😬 pic.twitter.com/12OgS4S9HcAugust 31, 2022 See more

Chelsea have been splashing the cash, though, and look in no signs of stopping. They finally landed Leicester's Wesley Fofana yesterday in a £70m deal and appear hellbent on landing another attacker before the window closes. They've been linked with – deep breath, now – PSG's Neymar, Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow.

Neymar to Chelsea? Yes, we teased it earlier, and here's what you need to know about a Neymar move to Chelsea: "According to the Daily Mail, PSG have offered Chelsea the chance to sign Neymar in a sensational late deal... However, The Times claims that PSG have changed their mind and now want to keep hold of the 30-year-old, who is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2027." Apparently, the move would be to facilitate PSG's Financial Fair Play commitments. Perhaps they decided they didn't care about that after all? Having come out of nowhere in the last few hours, it's one to keep an eye on, at least. Neymar could leave PSG to help the club with their Financial Fair Play commitments (Image credit: Getty) (opens in new tab)

"Get in loser, we're going shopping." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any big potential moves to keep an eye on today? Well, former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move from Barcelona to Chelsea has picked up steam in the last few days. However, the forward is expected to be out injured for the next few weeks with a fractured jaw after he was attacked in a home robbery this weekend. Will Cristiano Ronaldo find a way out of Old Trafford? Napoli are the latest team linked with the Manchester United No.7. Leicester could have a job holding onto Youri Tielemans – Arsenal have been strongly linked over the summer, and now Newcastle have reportedly entered the fray. Manchester United look unlikely to land Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, but they're still interested in the Dutchman. And a big, big potential story has popped up overnight: could Neymar be on his way to Chelsea? All that and more to come...