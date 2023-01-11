Arsenal report: Gunners progress talks as Mykhaylo Mudryk pushes for move

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk will be disappointed if he doesn't join Arsenal this month after the two clubs reportedly held positive talks about a transfer.

The Ukraine international has caught the eye in the Champions League this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists during the group stage.

Arsenal are eager to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, but an agreement is yet to be struck over the cost of a deal.

Mudryk has impressed on the Champions League stage (Image credit: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images)

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted (opens in new tab) that ‘positive talks’ took place on Monday between the clubs and that Mudryk would feel ‘very disappointed’ if he didn’t move this month.

Chelsea have also spoken to Shakhtar but are yet to make a bid, while Arsenal are reluctant to meet the Ukrainian club’s €100m demands.

The Gunners’ latest bid had an up-front figure of €70m that fell below Shakhtar’s expectations.

The north London club are now looking at negotiating a deal with an increased overall total, but featuring conditional add-ons that are less likely to be met.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League standings (Image credit: Getty)

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying this season and sit five points clear on top of the Premier League standings after 17 games.

Mudryk would add a fresh threat to their attack; the youngster has bagged 10 goals and eight assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

The eight-time Ukraine international is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, and is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Arsenal are considering re-signing Yunus Musah, while Cody Gakpo was an option, too – Joao Felix emerged as a potential superstar signing at the Emirates Stadium, though it seems as if Mykhaylo Mudryk is and always has been the priority.

With Gabriel Jesus out of action for a while, some have claimed that plans to land Myhailo Mudryk would be shelved, though others have claimed Chelsea have been in for the Ukrainian. It seems as if terms have been agreed with the player, now.

Gabriel Martinelli's contract situation is being watched by Barcelona, meanwhile.