Arsenal report: £85m superstar striker in talks – to sign WITH Gabriel Jesus in huge double deal

Arsenal are in talks to sign a big-money Serie A star – but that doesn't mean the door is closed on a prospective Gabriel Jesus deal.

In the last week, the Gunners have been heavily rumoured to be chasing Manchester City forward Jesus, with the champions expected to land Erling Haaland this summer. Arsenal are in pole position to sign the Brazilian before he enters the last year of his contract, with links between manager Mikel Arteta strong from the Basque boss's time coaching at the Etihad.

But Jesus isn't the only forward in the crosshairs, with reports surfacing in Italy of a potential record transfer for another striker to join this summer on top of the City man.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Il Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, claim that Napoli star Victor Osimhen is a target for the north Londoners, who apparently want to bring in one striker to be more of a focal point up front and another to play across the frontline.

While Jesus matches the profile of the latter, Osimhen is a powerful presence at No.9 who offers strength, superb hold-up play and a clinical touch within the 18-yard box. The Nigerian has impressed hugely since moving from Lille, scoring 16 and assisting five in all competitions this season.

The striker cost a whopping £67m to secure from Ligue 1 – but given that he's still just 23 years old, any deal to take him to the Premier League would be a massive investment, despite the obvious cost.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal are also in the market for midfield cover this summer, since it looks likely that they will lose Ainsley Maitland-Niles and potentially the out-of-contract Mohamed Elneny. Strength in the right-back role is also seen as a must, following the injury issues that have plagued Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu this season.

Osimhen is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt.

