Arsenal report: Wonderkid set to move to Chelsea in shock blow

Arsenal could be set for a huge blow in their summer plans, with Chelsea set to sign one of their most promising wonderkids.

The Gunners have taken a couple of hits in recent weeks with their recruitment, as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign. Two targets have slipped through the net, with Arsenal having to look elsewhere.

Firstly, Arteta pulled out of the race for Raphinha, with the Leeds United winger torn between Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona. Barça won the race for his signature, with Arsenal refusing to get drawn into a bidding war – before lightning struck twice and the north Londoners retracted their interest in Lisandro Martinez of Ajax, who now looks set to join Manchester United.

Now, according to TheSecretScout (opens in new tab), Arsenal are set to lose youngster Omari Hutchinson, with the starlet looking to move to Chelsea's under-23 set-up.

Hutchinson is one of the most promising young talents at Arsenal's famed Hale End academy, having impressed massively in the youth team last season. A right-winger who can also function as a full-back, the 18-year-old had been tipped for first-team minutes in the Europa League this season.

While the news is unconfirmed by any bigger outlets and could be a false alarm for Gunners fans, if true, it would represent a sizeable blow to the club, who pride themselves on giving opportunities to youngsters.

Surrey-born Hutchinson has already played for Jamaica's senior team and along with the likes of Charlie Patino and Mika Biereth, is one of the most exciting starlets that Arsenal have in their depths.

The Gunners have just gone on a preseason tour of the United States, with Hutchinson not a part of the travelling squad (opens in new tab).

