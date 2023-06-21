Arsenal to complete their first signing of the summer today: report

Arsenal are set to complete their first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window within the next few hours.

The Gunners are looking at bringing in four players early on in this window, with talks in recent days over deals for Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, as Mikel Arteta looks to refresh his squad ahead of the new season.

Now, it would appear that the latter is all but complete, with Fabrizio Romano giving the deal his famous "Here we go" confirmation.

Kai Havertz has moved from Chelsea to Arsenal (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Havertz joins Arsenal for a reported £60 million, with £5m of add-ons, should he hit performance and team-related bonuses.

Formerly Chelsea's record signing, the German agreed terms with the Gunners this week ahead of a move across London, as the Blues go on a selling spree. Mauricio Pochettino would like the freedom to shape his squad this summer and needs outgoings before making new signings.

Already this week, Romano has signed off his "Here we go" for Mateo Kovacic to move to Manchester City, along with three other Stamford Bridge stars to the Saudi Pro League: Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal; Hakim Ziyech to Al Nassr and Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli.

Havertz is Chelsea's biggest sale of the summer so far though – and their biggest since selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for around £100m – as chairman Todd Boehly looks to trim a bloated squad.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is in full-on sell mode this summer (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Havertz becomes the first German to play for Arsenal since Bernd Leno, now at Fulham. He leaves Chelsea as a cult hero, having scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final.

The 24-year-old is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt.

