Integral Arsenal defender could make astonishing move to play for Thierry Henry, amid contract uncertainty: report

Arsenal could lose four of their biggest players – including their most important defender – to a man who scored well over 200 goals for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are poised to replace Christophe Galtier in the coming days, with reports linking Julian Nagelsmann to the job. The Telegraph are claiming that the legendary Thierry Henry is wanted on the coaching staff by the German, while Foot Mercato says that the former Arsenal striker is merely a Plan B.

But with PSG showing interest in one Arsenal player, that number could increase, according to one source.

Thierry Henry could show interest in four Gunners, should he join PSG (Image credit: PA Images)

The Express have reiterated that Martin Odegaard – said to be wanted by Les Parisiens – may well be pursued in the coming transfer window, with William Saliba another Gunner who Mikel Arteta wants to offer a new contract to.

The French defender endured a tough start to his relationship with the Basque boss, being sent on loan twice but has become a keystone of the backline since. There is, however, uncertainty over his future, which PSG could well capitalise on by offering him the chance to become an integral member of France's biggest club.

The Express have also touted the possibility of either Gabriel Martinelli or Kieran Tierney going to PSG, too – though both seem remarkably unlikely.

Martinelli signed a new deal this season at the Emirates Stadium and has always stated an intention to remain there. Tierney, meanwhile, would have to compete with Portuguese star Nuno Mendes for a spot in the side and is looking for more first-team chances, following his relegation to backup behind Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal.

William Saliba is wanted by PSG according to one report (Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Arsenal will not too be too worried about interest from PSG for their biggest players and will be confident of keeping them at the club – but moves to tie Saliba down to a longer-term contract are said to already be underway.

The Frenchman is valued to be worth €55 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.

Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.