Arsenal to receive £100m in sales this summer, as they make 22 transfers: report

Arsenal are ready for the biggest summer in their history, with over 20 transfers set for this summer.

The Gunners are on course to finish on 84 points should they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday's final day of the season – but boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bridge the gap on champions Manchester City with a statement summer in the transfer market.

New midfielders are being extensively linked with Arsenal ahead of their summer rebuild, while there could be significant exits this time around.

(Image credit: Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

According to football.london, there may be as many as 14 exits from the Emirates Stadium as Arteta looks to trim down the squad before significant signings are made. The same report states that six new faces could arrive.

For the first time in a number of seasons, however, the Gunners have potential to make big sales, with several of their stars wanted by other sides.

Granit Xhaka is expected to leave for Bayer Leverkusen, Folarin Balogun wants to leave after a successful loan spell in Ligue 1, Kieran Tierney is of interest to Newcastle and Thomas Partey is wanted by two Italian clubs. A host of other stars including Emile Smith Rowe, Charlie Patino, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares and Reiss Nelson all have uncertain futures, too.

Should Arsenal sell even a handful, it's possible that they could rake in around £100 million. Xhaka is said to be departing for around £15m, with Balogun and Tierney said to be worth around £30m each. Lokonga and Patino could make up the other £25m – and that's before other sales.

Granit Xhaka looks to be leaving Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Should Arsenal be able to sell all of these unwanted players, they'll be able to fund a move for Declan Rice without touching their original budget. The West Ham United captain is believed to be worth around £100m to the east Londoners.

Arteta is also believed to be on the hunt for full-backs and a physical striker.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.

Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.