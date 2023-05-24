Arsenal can sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City – if one detail can be agreed: report

Arsenal will be able to bring Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan to the Emirates Stadium – on one condition.

The Gunners are pushing now to sign the German international who is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree on an extension to his time at the Etihad Stadium. Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing at Manchester City back in 2016 when he moved for around £20 million and has won five titles.

There had been talk of Barcelona being interested in his services, per Forbes, earlier this season. It seems as if it could be a three-way fight between La Masia graduates-turned-coaches, as Guardiola attempts to convince his skipper to stay amid interest from Xavi and Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola and Arteta both want Ilkay Gundogan in their sides (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Now, Football Transfers have made the claim that Arsenal could have an 'in' to bring Gundogan to the Emirates Stadium if they can offer one detail in his new contract that City can't.

The 32-year-old is believed to want a three-year deal, with City reportedly wanting to offer a kind of rolling contract that enables them to extend their skipper once more on their terms. If there is no compromise between the two parties, Arsenal could swoop in.

Incidentally, the Times are reporting that Gundogan is on the brink of rejecting an Etihad exit altogether, with City offering a firm option of two years. This deal is not yet penned, however, with The Mail insisting that Arteta is "driving" the idea of a deal for the midfielder.

With the Gunners poised to lose Granit Xhaka this summer, Gundogan offers a similar level of experience and leadership in Arsenal's squad, along with his obvious midfield qualities.

Gundogan is on the radar as a potential Xhaka replacement (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have signed two Manchester City players in the last year, in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

Gundogan is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal and Manchester City stories

Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.

Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.

With Erling Haaland breaking goal records a-plenty, Pep Guardiola said that Manchester City are monitoring the striker's fitness "24 hours a day".

Ilkay Gundogan is rumoured to be a major target for Barcelona this summer, while Guardiola has explained why major City stars are being subbed early. One Burnley star has told FFT that Vincent Kompany could manage the Citizens one day