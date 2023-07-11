Arsenal signing Declan Rice: Here are the shirt numbers available to the incoming Gunners midfielder

Arsenal are set to announce the signing of Declan Rice this week, for a reported fee of £105m including add-ons.

Mikel Arteta will likely utilise Rice in a deeper midfield position, too, highlighted by FourFourTwo's Adam Clery, as fellow new signing Kai Havertz joins Martin Odegaard in a more attacking position.

Arsenal have already announced that Havertz has opted to keep the No.29 shirt he has worn at both Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen in his career, but it's still unclear which number Rice will choose once his signing is complete.

The 24-year-old has become synonymous with the No.41 while at West Ham United, but what other numbers are available to Declan Rice? FFT takes a closer look.

What number will new Arsenal signing Declan Rice wear?

Naturally, there are two numbers it's safe to assume Declan Rice would prefer to have on his back as he begins his Arsenal career: No.4 and No.41.

Rice has worn the former number regularly on England duty, most notably at both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, while the latter number has stayed with him at West Ham since he broke through into the first team in 2017.

Ben White, however, already occupies the No.4 shirt and is unlikely to give Rice his number just because he is a huge money signing. William Saliba has just taken the vacant No.2 shirt in conjunction with his contract extension, too, meaning there aren't any options remaining in the first 11 squad numbers for Rice to pick from.

Arsenal signing Declan Rice has also worn No.4 regularly on England international duty (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

That might not be an issue, though, with the 41 seemingly free and available. Recent images taken during pre-season suggests that Mauro Bandeira, who had the 41 shirt for the 2022/23 season, has changed to number 40 for the upcoming campaign.

While this doesn't confirm that new Arsenal signing Declan Rice will be donning the same digits he did at West Ham and the London Stadium, the signs are suggesting it's more than likely.

Th England international could throw a complete curveball and select something entirely different, though, especially when considering the No.5 currently on Thomas Partey's back could be available should the Ghanaian leave the Emirates this summer. Reports have linked Partey with either a move to Juventus or Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere, the 12, 22 and 28 shirts are all available, as is the No.34 following Granit Xhaka's departure.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Declan Rice embrace at the end of the 2022/23 season (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

