Arsenal agree deal for their second signing of the summer: report

Arsenal appear to have tied up a deal for their second signing of the summer transfer window already.

The Gunners have pounced to make Kai Havertz their first capture, bringing the German from Chelsea for around £60 million. The surprise move is set to be announced in the coming days, following reports from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Havertz has already passed a medical.

Following that deal, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar are wasting no time in adding more depth to the squad, with a second transfer secured already, too.

Arsenal appear to have already signed Kai Havertz (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Romano has confirmed that personal terms have been agreed between Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and the north Londoners.

Mike Verweij of Dutch outlet De Telegraaf has shared more detail on the deal, however, with Arsenal and Ajax are gradually negotiating a move that should reach €45m.

Bayern Munich were believed to be interested in Timber and the most likely side to rival Arsenal for the player, according to Verweij, though the Bavarians' interest has not seen a bid materialise. Timber is instead focused on a move to the Premier League, where he will earn a reported £150,000 a week.

The Dutchman is capable of operating as a centre-back or a right-back and will likely cover for Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba in defence, with Arsenal struggling in that position when injuries derailed their title bid last term.

Jurrien Timber of Ajax looks Arsenal bound this summer (Image credit: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Arsenal are also looking to complete deals for Premier League duo Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia this summer, as spending could hit £200m.

Timber is valued at €42m by Transfermarkt.

