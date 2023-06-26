Liverpool in talks with major Arsenal target in shock transfer swoop: report

Liverpool are rivalling Arsenal for one of their targets this summer, as the Premier League giants compete in their respective rebuilds.

Both teams have already made headway in reshaping their midfields this summer, with Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister early on in the transfer window. Arsenal are set to announce Kai Havertz in the coming days, meanwhile, with the German looking likely to replace Granit Xhaka.

But with work still to do for both managers, it seems as though Jurgen Klopp is hoping to steal a march on a Gunners transfer target and potentially swoop first.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to rebuild his midfield (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have enquired about Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia.

"Arsenal have had some positive conversations on the club and the player side but there is still no official bid [as] they resolve other stuff such as [Jurrien] Timber, [Declan] Rice and many others," Romano confirmed on his YouTube channel, "But Liverpool have opened talks to sign Romeo Lavia."

Liverpool are believed to want another midfielder who can operate deep in the centre of the park, potentially as a replacement for Fabinho, but perhaps as a right-sided central midfielder who can replace Jordan Henderson in the longterm. Lavia fits the description as a player capable of grooming for this position.

Arsenal's interest in the teenager – who has a buy-back clause for Manchester City, coming into effect next summer – seems dependent on the future of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian is also of interest to the Saudi Pro League but according to Romano, the player would rather stay in Europe with Juventus interested in him, too.

Romeo Lavia is a target for both Liverpool and Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Romano adds that both Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired about the young Belgian.

Lavia is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

