Arsenal have reached an agreement with one midfielder, as deal progresses for a second: report

Arsenal have verbally agreed a move for a midfielder, with another in the pipeline.

The Gunners are moving fast this summer in the market and look to have completed the signature of Kai Havertz from Chelsea already. The German has agreed his move as per Fabrizio Romano and will cost around £60 million.

But with Arsenal still looking for midfield reinforcements to cover for the expected departures of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, there are more deals to be made.

Granit Xhaka looks to be leaving Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement for Romeo Lavia to join the Gunners this summer.

The Belgian teen only moved to Southampton from Manchester City last summer but took to the Premier League instantly. He became one of the Saints' players of the season despite their relegation and has courted interest from a number of clubs.

Given that City have a buy-back on Lavia that comes into effect next summer, Arteta has expressed interest in the player now to get ahead of the competition.

"Chelsea had put a lot of groundwork into Lavia having held conversations during last season and were frontrunners for a long period but have paused their interest as they conclude other deals," according to the report.

Romeo Lavia looks Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Gunners are still trying to tie up a deal for Declan Rice, with the England international a target for City, too.

Lavia is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.

