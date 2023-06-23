Arsenal have reached an agreement with one midfielder, as deal progresses for a second: report
Arsenal are looking to bring in two midfielders this summer, with terms said to be agreed for one
Arsenal have verbally agreed a move for a midfielder, with another in the pipeline.
The Gunners are moving fast this summer in the market and look to have completed the signature of Kai Havertz from Chelsea already. The German has agreed his move as per Fabrizio Romano and will cost around £60 million.
But with Arsenal still looking for midfield reinforcements to cover for the expected departures of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, there are more deals to be made.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement for Romeo Lavia to join the Gunners this summer.
The Belgian teen only moved to Southampton from Manchester City last summer but took to the Premier League instantly. He became one of the Saints' players of the season despite their relegation and has courted interest from a number of clubs.
Given that City have a buy-back on Lavia that comes into effect next summer, Arteta has expressed interest in the player now to get ahead of the competition.
"Chelsea had put a lot of groundwork into Lavia having held conversations during last season and were frontrunners for a long period but have paused their interest as they conclude other deals," according to the report.
The Gunners are still trying to tie up a deal for Declan Rice, with the England international a target for City, too.
Lavia is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, as the Gunners chase four major stars to begin the window.
Declan Rice is almost complete, according to reports. Ajax star Jurrien Tmber is on the shortlist, along with Romeo Lavia of Southampton. Former Gunner Jeremie Aliadiere has explained exclusively to FFT why Kai Havertz is necessary as a signing, too.
Thomas Partey is linked to Saudi Arabia, though Kieran Tierney may stay after all, following talks with Mikel Arteta.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
