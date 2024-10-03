'Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar stopped me joining Tottenham', says striker, who saw his transfer blocked

Arsenal and Tottenham really don't like one another - and that's not likely to change following this revelation

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Directorduring a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 13, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
For much of the last decade Tottenham Hotspur were driven by boyhood Arsenal fan Harry Kane – at least until their star man departed for Bayern Munich last summer.

But Kane may have never had the opportunity to breakthrough back in 2014, had Tottenham signed legendary Peru striker Paulo Guerrero. In January 2013, Guerrero was looking to looking to leave Brazilian side Corinthians and return to Europe having previously spent 12 years in the Bundesliga.

