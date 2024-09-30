Harry Kane's Bayern Munich 'anger' revealed, ahead of return to England

Bayern Munich made a blistering start to their Champions League campaign earlier this month when they thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in their opening league stage match.

As one might expect from such an emphatic scoreline, England captain Harry Kane was in the thick of things for the German side, bagging four goals which saw him overtake Wayne Rooney as the highest-scoring Englishman in Champions League history.

Next up in Europe for Kane and the German side is a visit to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, but there are concerns that an ‘angry’ Kane may not be able to make the trip.

Harry Kane reportedly angry ahead of Aston Villa trip

Bayern warmed up for their second Champions League fixture of the season with a huge clash against title rivals Bayer Leverkusen, who claimed their first-ever Bundesliga win last season, going unbeaten on their way to a domestic double.

Kane - who FourFourTwo rank as the third-best striker in the world - was unable to complete Saturday's match however, as he was forced off with four minutes of the 1-1 draw remaining after a heavy tackle from Leverkusen's Amine Adli.

Thomas Muller replaced Kane for the conclusion of the match and the England skipper faces a race against time to be fit to face Villa after Bild reported that he left the stadium 'heavily bandaged' and angry about the nature of the tackle, with referee Felix Zwayer declining to book Adli.

“It’s painful, but I think it’s OK. It doesn’t feel that bad. We’ll see over the next few days," Kane said, as per Bild. "We’ve already seen in football last year that cards are given for that, even red cards… But that’s football, we have important games ahead of us, let’s move on."

The club issued a further update on Sunday, saying there was a 'positive development' on Kane's injury as he continues to be 'treated intensively' in the hope that the 31-year-old will be fit for the Villa Park clash.

The injury occurred as Bayern were chasing a late winner, after Robert Andrich's long-range first-half strike was cancelled out by Aleksandar Pavlovic's effort from distance six minutes before half-time.

The 1-1 draw means Bayern remain top of the Bundesliga, with Kane having scored 10 times in his seven matches across all competitions so far this term.

Kane played twice against Premier League sides back in England last season during Bayern's run to the semi-finals, assisting the winner at Old Trafford as Bayern beat Erik ten Hag's side in the group stage, before scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates in their quarter-final first leg, with Bayern eventually going through 3-2 on aggregate.

The Three Lions skipper will also have one eye on England's forthcoming Nations League double header as he looks to recover from this injury, with Lee Carsley's side facing Greece at Wembley on Thursday, October 10 before heading to Finland on Sunday, October 13.