Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi 'tired of the rumours' - with summer move undecided: report

Zubimendi will reportedly move to Arsenal in the summer... or will he?

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi is reportedly growing tired of the transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League in the summer.

On Monday, the Daily Mail revealed that Arsenal had agreed terms with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join in the summer. The Spaniard has a €60m release clause in his contract, which, if triggered, allows club's to negotiate a contract with him ahead of a move.

Liverpool did exactly that in the summer of 2024, but Zubimendi opted to stay in La Liga rather than join Arne Slot's side. And while new reports suggest Arsenal are the latest team to test their luck at landing the 25-year-old, a deal is far from complete.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi committed to Real Sociedad

Zubimendi is a key player for Real Sociedad

According to Spanish outlet AS, Zubimendi is "tired of the constant rumours" linking him with a move to the Premier League. The report suggests he is focused on the present moment with Real Sociedad, with his summer plans not yet decided.

Even if Arsenal have triggered Zubimendi's release clause, there's still no guarantee he agrees to the move himself. With two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, Zubimendi has the option of seeing that contract out, waiting for the right deal, or even agreeing a new deal with his current side to put an end to the speculation.

There's no guarantee that Zubimendi will be playing for Arsenal next season

As the report mentions, waiting until the summer to make a decision seems Zubimendi's most likely option: Real Madrid or Barcelona might come in with an irrefusable offer, while the opportunity to play with his boyhood side in Europe again - Real Sociedad are currently seventh in La Liga - might lure him into staying.

In FourFourTwo's view, waiting until the summer to make a decision seems the best course of action for Zubimendi to take. While there are likely tempting offers on the table, such as from Arsenal, it's unclear how the rest of each side's season will pan out, which could have an impact on next term, too.

It must also be tedious constantly seeing yourself "agreeing terms" with other clubs, knowing full well you're committed to seeing where you're playing your football at that moment.