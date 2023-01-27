Arsenal target Moises Caicedo hands in transfer request – and could force Gunners move before Tuesday: report

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo is handing in a transfer request to try and push through his move to north London in the coming days.

That's according to one report that says the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder wants to go the table-toppers and is taking matters into his own hands. This morning, The Athletic's (opens in new tab) David Ornstein (opens in new tab) revealed (opens in new tab) that the Seagulls had turned down a £60 million move for the Ecuadorian.

But the saga is not over with Arsenal expected to make another move before Tuesday's deadline, since Mikel Arteta needs another midfielder to compete for the Premier League title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing a second Brighton star to the Emirates Stadium following their capture of Leandro Trossard from the Amex earlier this month (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to TeamTalk (opens in new tab), Caicedo is preparing to hand in a transfer request to force the issue. Chelsea are believed to still be in the race for the 21-year-old, while Liverpool also hold an interest.

Brighton have insisted the player is not for sale, however. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) claims that the player (opens in new tab) has told Brighton he’d “love to take the opportunity”.

Arsenal's hand has been forced in recent weeks, just as it was in the dying embers of the summer window. The Gunners have lost Mohamed Elneny to injury again, leaving them very short in midfield.

Now that the Gunners are competing for the title, Thomas Partey has no back-up in midfield, besides Albert Sambi Lokonga. The Belgian isn't a natural lone No.6, however, and has very little experience as the deepest-lying midfielder in Arteta's 4-3-3.

Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga is now the only back-up to Thomas Partey in Arsenal's midfield (Image credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It remains more likely, however, that Arsenal will wait until the summer to make a big bid for a defensive midfielder – and that Caicedo is second-choice behind Rice for the role. Rumours of other midfielders joining before deadline day, however, are scant.

Caicedo is valued at €38m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

