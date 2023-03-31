Arsenal to bring 'physical' striker to the Emirates Stadium next season: report

Arsenal are looking at a more physical forward to compete with their current options up front.

That's according to one report that states that the future of Folarin Balogun, out on loan at Reims in Ligue 1, could be pivotal to how the summer shapes up for the Gunners. No player aged 21 or under has scored more goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season than the New York-born hitman, who has been a palpable hit in France.

Quick and instinctive, Balogun is more physical than the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli – and perhaps even more so than first- and second-choice no.9s Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in time – but should the 21-year-old depart, Arsenal could look to replace him with someone even more imposing at the tip of attack.

Folarin Balogun is just 21 – but very highly-rated following his stint in France (Image credit: PA)

The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) have claimed that Arsenal have "recently" scouted the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dusan Vlahovic, Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen – while 6ft 3in 20-year-old Dane Rasmus Hojlund is an option, too.

"Signing a tall, powerful striker would add a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack," the report says. "Gabriel Jesus led the line well until he suffered a knee injury in December, while Eddie Nketiah has shown he is a dangerous penalty-box poacher. Leandro Trossard has emerged as a viable false nine.

"The conundrum is where would Balogun fit into this, but he has given Arsenal a headache with his performances this season."

Arsenal are set to kick off talks with Balogun this summer. The striker is 5ft 10in – and not considered as physical as some of the options on the list – but only Nketiah is taller from the table-toppers' current forwards.

Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Gabriel Martinelli is considered a particularly "physical" forward (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Should Balogun choose to leave Arsenal there will be no shortage of interest in his signature. The Gunners will likely sell if they don't choose to keep him around, too, given that he has just two years left on his current contract.

The striker is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

