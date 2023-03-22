Arsenal plan surprise move for Leeds United star – meaning Gunners forward will leave: report

Arsenal are set to launch a shock bid for a Leeds United star, according to reports.

The Gunners have raided Premier League clubs successfully of late. January's transfer window saw manager Mikel Arteta pivot away from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo to bring in Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion and Jorginho of Chelsea – with both providing instant impacts.

Last summer, Arsenal signed two Manchester City stars in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Both of whom have been credited with having an impact on the north Londoners' title aspirations.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has added much-needed experience to Arsenal's title challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Arsenal could repeat this recruitment pattern with a bid for Leeds star, Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), the Italian international will almost certainly leave Elland Road if the Yorkshire outfit is relegated, with no shortage of suitors interested in his services. Arsenal are one of the more surprising names, given their wealth of attacking options in the squad.

The Gunners boast Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as options to play at No.9 with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson as wide players. They also have academy graduate Folarin Balogun, who's scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 this season on loan at Reims under manager Will Still.

Gnonto would likely slot in on the left flank for the Gunners, though, perhaps spelling an end for one of the north Londoners' other forwards. Should the Leeds star move to the capital, surely one of Arteta's other forwards would have to be sacrificed as part of the move.

Wilfried Gnonto could be moving to the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The report adds that both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in the teenager.

Gnonto is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

