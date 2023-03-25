Mikel Arteta wants AC Milan loanee Brahim Diaz at Arsenal next season: report

Arsenal could launch a move for Brahim Diaz when the playmaker returns to Real Madrid from his loan at AC Milan, according to reports in Spain.

Diaz is in his third year on loan at the San Siro club and helped them win the Serie A title last season and reach the Champions League quarter-finals this term.

The 23-year-old’s Milan move could be made permanent, as the Italian giants have the option to buy for a reported €22 million.

Diaz won Serie A with Milan last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a report in Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes (opens in new tab) says the Rossoneri are unlikely to trigger the option, leaving Diaz’s future up in the air.

The attacking midfielder could be reintegrated into the Real Madrid team on the back of his successful loan.

But Arsenal have recently expressed interest in making Diaz an offer as his compatriot, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, is said to be an admirer.

Diaz has largely operated as a traditional No.10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation during his time at Milan, although he has more recently been playing as one of two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Arteta is a fan of Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old has become a key man for Stefano Pioli, making 110 appearances for Milan over the last three seasons and scoring 16 goals.

He has earned just one Spain cap in that time – scoring in a 4-0 win over Lithuania in June 2021 – and is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

