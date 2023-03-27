Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for 'the Spanish Jude Bellingham': report

Arsenal and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of a player compared to Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have been said to have put the England international at the top of their summer shopping list, after a tough season in which their midfield has been badly exposed. The Reds have a number of stars coming to the end of their contract this summer and are expected to make wholesale changes, particularly in the middle of the park.

But while Arsenal haven't been linked quite so extensively with a move for Bellingham, their midfield has also been touted for reinforcements. The Gunners have Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka as first-choice No.8s, with only Fabio Vieira on the bench as another option.

Jude Bellingham has reportedly been tracked by Liverpool and Arsenal (Image credit: Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet AS (opens in new tab) are reporting that Liverpool are pursuing a move for Celta Vigo star, Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has been a breakout star in La Liga this season for his box-to-box profile, while his nine goals from the midfield make him the top-scoring central midfielder (opens in new tab) in Europe's top five leagues this term.

The Reds are said to be willing to pay the €40 million release clause – which would be considerably cheaper than the nine-figure fee expected to secure Bellingham's signature.

According to another Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab) however, Veiga prefers a move to the table-toppers this summer in order to link up with countryman Mikel Arteta.

With the midfielder still developing, a move to the Gunners could well favour Veiga's progression, giving him the opportunity to play a little more sporadically and be moulded by Arteta. Plus, Arsenal seem a little more certain of offering Champions League at current.

Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo is a wanted man this summer (Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool still have to play each other this season, with the Gunners travelling to Anfield in April.

Veiga is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

