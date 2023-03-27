Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for 'the Spanish Jude Bellingham': report
Arsenal and Liverpool are both on the tail of one Spanish starlet compared to Jude Bellingham
Arsenal and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of a player compared to Jude Bellingham.
Liverpool have been said to have put the England international at the top of their summer shopping list, after a tough season in which their midfield has been badly exposed. The Reds have a number of stars coming to the end of their contract this summer and are expected to make wholesale changes, particularly in the middle of the park.
But while Arsenal haven't been linked quite so extensively with a move for Bellingham, their midfield has also been touted for reinforcements. The Gunners have Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka as first-choice No.8s, with only Fabio Vieira on the bench as another option.
Spanish outlet AS (opens in new tab) are reporting that Liverpool are pursuing a move for Celta Vigo star, Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has been a breakout star in La Liga this season for his box-to-box profile, while his nine goals from the midfield make him the top-scoring central midfielder (opens in new tab) in Europe's top five leagues this term.
The Reds are said to be willing to pay the €40 million release clause – which would be considerably cheaper than the nine-figure fee expected to secure Bellingham's signature.
According to another Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo (opens in new tab) however, Veiga prefers a move to the table-toppers this summer in order to link up with countryman Mikel Arteta.
With the midfielder still developing, a move to the Gunners could well favour Veiga's progression, giving him the opportunity to play a little more sporadically and be moulded by Arteta. Plus, Arsenal seem a little more certain of offering Champions League at current.
Arsenal and Liverpool still have to play each other this season, with the Gunners travelling to Anfield in April.
Veiga is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Arsenal and Liverpool stories
Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.
Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.
The rumour mill is going into overdrive with Arsenal leading the way in the race to sign Declan Rice. One source claims a contract has been agreed with the midfielder, though Manchester City are interested, too. West Ham apparently have a successor lined up.
In other rumours, Raheem Sterling is being targeted, with a centre-forward on the wishlist, according to reports. A bid for Raphinha has been revealed while Rasmus Holjund of Atalanta is on the radar, too. January target Ivan Fresneda is still wanted by the Gunners, as well.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.