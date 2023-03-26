Arsenal: Fans have spotted Oleksandr Zinchenko CONFIRMING Declan Rice transfer rumours

Arsenal fans believe they've just received confirmation from Oleksandr Zinchenko that a move for Declan Rice is imminent.

Zinchenko lined up as the Ukraine captain opposite England at Wembley, as the Three Lions ran out 2-0 winners. Zinchenko's club-mate Bukayo Saka secured the Man of the Match with an assist for Harry Kane before launching a stunning 20-yard curler to double England's lead before half-time.

But even after the full-time whistle, Arsenal fans were captivated, as Zinchenko shared a hug with Declan Rice.

West Ham United star Declan Rice is the priority signing for Arsenal this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Twitter user, Jason Milne (opens in new tab), appeared to capture the moment (opens in new tab) that the Ukraine captain asked West Ham United captain Rice, "You joining?"

OK, so he could have said something completely unrelated – but now you know why footballers tend to cover their mouths when talking to one another on the field.

Though Rice's response wasn't clear, the moment has fueled rumours that the Gunners are pursuing a move for the defensive midfielder. Rice is believed to be Arsenal's priority signing this summer – and Irons boss David Moyes seemed to confirm last month that a big fee will be needed to sign him.

“He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham,” the Scot said (opens in new tab), adding, “I hope he sees his time here.”

David Moyes reckons a mammoth bid would tempt Rice away (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham are believed to have offered Rice three contract extensions beyond 2024, all of which, the star has turned down.

Rice is valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

