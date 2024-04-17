Arsenal to make £40m sale to fund new striker: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Arsenal are prioritising a new striker this summer but will have to raise funds to land a top-tier forward

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly set a £40 million price tag for striker Eddie Nketiah as they look to raise funds to buy a new elite centre-forward. 

The Gunners have previously drawn up a 10-man striker shortlist as they look to add a top-tier forward following a campaign where Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are their only recognised conventional centre-forwards.

