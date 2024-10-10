Arsenal to return to Serie A in January transfer window, with Jorginho replacement lined up: report

Arsenal are set to return to Serie A in January as they pursue a key midfield target in the transfer market.

Having signed Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, the Gunners will look to further bolster their squad in the winter as they prepare to challenge for the biggest prizes next summer.

With Jorginho ageing and unable to provide the dynamism Mikel Arteta wants, a new defensive midfielder has been identified to replace the Italian. The Spanish boss will hope fresh legs sees his side beat Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal to replace Jorginho with another Italian

Ricci in action for Torino (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are interested in signing Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, who has impressed the recruitment team at the Emirates Stadium.

The reports adds that the Italian side will demand offers of at least £40m in January to be tempted into selling Ricci, who has started all seven Serie A games for Torino this term. An integral member of Paolo Vanoli's side, Ricci is adept at recycling possession and keeping play ticking.

That valuation is considerably more than Arsenal are willing to pay, however, with a figure of £25m quoted. Indeed, Ricci is valued at just £18.5m on Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in June 2026.

Jorginho's minutes have been limited this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Rodri out injured for the rest of the season, Manchester City are also interested in signing Ricci in January. His price tag could therefore rise closer to what Torino are seeking, with the Premier League rivals set for a bidding war.

If Arsenal do manage to sign Ricci, then he'd likely play at the base of their midfield to allow Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice licence to move further forward and support the attack. At just 23-years-old, he'd also represent a sound investment for the future, too.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a deal that would make sense for Mikel Arteta's side. Ricci is clearly rated among some of the top clubs in Europe and could represent good value in the future.

Whether Arsenal would expect him to walk straight into the first team and start in midfield is another story, though.